The only laundry worker at the health centre in Norris Point is about to lose her job — a move the local union is protesting.

The Bonne Bay Health Centre, as well as five clinics in the community, gets its laundry done by the same worker.

Donna Ryan, the western Newfoundland representative with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said the worker does all of the linens, as well as residents' clothes. That includes labelling anything new purchased for long-term care patients.

'What's going to suffer if they've got to take hours out of their work day just to do the laundry?' - Donna Ryan

In 2016, she said, the worker did more than 82,000 pounds of laundry — a task that will now be added onto the job duties list for the utility workers.

"They're telling us the utility worker during the night will do the washing and drying, and the utility worker during the day will do the sorting. So some of these clothes will be left for as [long] as eight hours just sitting in a basket before it's folded," said Ryan.

'What's going to suffer?'

The utility workers already have a long list of duties, Ryan said, and it's unclear how they're expected to get laundry done on top of everything else.

"They're responsible for cleaning the floors, cleaning the rooms, beds, they're responsible for the snowclearing and in the summer the lawn care. What's gonna suffer?" she told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

The only laundry worker at the Bonne Bay Health Centre in Norris Point is losing her job, a move the union is planning to protest. (Submitted by Peggy Mudge-Critch‎ )

"Right now if you go into that hospital it's a very clean hospital. What's going to suffer if they've got to take hours out of their work day just to do the laundry?"

Ryan said hospital administration has guaranteed that on days when there is a lot of snowfall, an extra person will be brought in to do laundry services overnight. But to call someone in at 2 a.m. for laundry is a stretch, she added.

Western Health denied a CBC request for an interview, but said in an email the health board decided to eliminate the laundry position after studying how other facilities operate.

The union will be holding a protest in Norris Point from noon until 2 p.m.