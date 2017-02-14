The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating the discovery of bones on the south side of St. John's Harbour on Monday.

A spokesperson for the RNC told CBC News that the bones were found by a contractor doing dredging work for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The bones were sent to the office of the chief medical examiner for identification, said the RNC, to help determine their age and origin.

The RNC said Tuesday's blizzard means the office had yet to examine the bones, and they hoped to have more information Wednesday.