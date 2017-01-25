A Bonavista woman did her best to avoid injury while navigating a slippery hill last week, and wound up becoming a bit of an internet sensation in the process.

Sandra Durdle, faced with a driveway full of ice at her friend's cabin, figured the downhill slope was simply too dangerous for the walk to her car.

She said she had crawled up the hill when she entered the cabin, so she thought the safest way down was the same method — and figured that a garbage bag could help get her there.

"Well, I said, since the garbage bag slips on the ice, I'll get onto the garbage bag," Durdle told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

"It didn't work out so well."

Bonavista Ice Slide0:43

She was not able to slide down the hill as easy as she had planned — and hilarity ensured.

The original posting of the video has been seen more than 500,000 times.

'Having a great laugh'

The video was made when one of her friends started to record the scene on her cellphone.

"I am so pleased I brought a little bit of laughter into someone's life," she said, adding the group was "having a great laugh."

Durdle, who didn't know her struggle to reach the bottom of the hill was being recorded, found her friends' reactions caused even more laughter.

"I laughed just as much as they laughed, but I was mostly laughing at them," she said.

"To hear their laughter, chuckles and squeals — that made me laugh."

Normal situation

Durdle said laughter is a normal situation when they get together.

"It was a great laugh, I must say," she said. "To bring a bit of joy into someone's life was good."

Some people have wondered about what was in Durdle's lunch bag.

"A lot of people think … there might have been some alcohol in there, but I assure you, there was not. I don't even drink — that was our food."

She said she doesn't mind being on the internet being silly, if it is able to make people forget about their own troubles for a while.

"In this day and age, there is a lot of heartache and a lot of people going through troubles and if you can bring just a little bit of laughter into this world you've done something good," she said.