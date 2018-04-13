Bonavista doctor 'no longer employed' by Eastern Health after investigation

A family doctor in Bonavista is "no longer employed" by Eastern Health following an internal investigation, according to a statement from the health authority.

Eastern Health did not identify the doctor, but said his employment ended April 5.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association has confirmed the doctor is Ichpal Singh, but would not provide any details about what happened.

Sources in the community said they were told the internal investigation had to do with "quality of care."

Singh remains a member in good standing with the NLMA, the association told CBC News. That means he is free to practice in the province.

As of Friday afternoon, the status of Singh's licence was listed as "active" on the website of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

CBC News has not been able to reach Singh for comment.