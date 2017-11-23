Justin Trudeau is braving rain and high winds in Clarenville to show his support for Churence Rogers Thursday night — although he hasn't shown up just yet.

. @liberal_party officials confirm @JustinTrudeau delayed arrival in Clarenville for @ChurenceRogers campaign rally. No word on how long. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/iwEMJYjZ73 — @TRobertst

Rogers is the Liberal candidate in the upcoming byelection in the Bonavista-Burin-Trinity district. The spot became vacant when long-time minister Judy Foote stepped down this fall.

Also vying for the spot in the House of Commons is Conservative candidate Mike Windsor, New Democrat Tyler James Downey, Green Party candidate Tyler Colbourne, and Shane Stapleton, who is running for the Libertarian Party of Canada.

Nina King is a new volunteer with Churence Rogers' campaign in the race to replace Judy Foote. One benefit: a chance to see the PM tonight. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/kOsaiBuwlU — @GarrettBarry

Tonight's meeting with Rogers is Trudeau's first stop during his visit to the province.

On Friday, he'll be in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, to issue an apology to survivors of the province's residential schools. They were left out of the Harper government's 2008 apology to residential school survivors in the rest of the country.