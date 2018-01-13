A young hairdresser in Bonavista will be clipping clients in a chair handed down by her grandfather, who worked as a barber in the Newfoundland community for 60 years.

"It's old school, huge, it's got the chrome on it. It's kind of vintage, really cool," said Jade Way, who has set up her own salon where the chair will have pride of place.

"It is really big, it's really heavy. It's got the black leather with the studs, and the white metal."

Way described her grandfather, Bill Fifield, as "a character" who liked to buy old things and fix them up. The family is still adjusting to his death in April 2017.

She said the vintage chair isn't the only hand-me-down from him — she also has a pair of old clippers, which she will likely use for display only.

"It doesn't have a motor.You have to squeeze it to cut hair," she laughed.

Way's grandfather, Bill Fifield, with a young client. (Submitted)

Way never worked with her grandfather, but said she cut his hair once. She has also learned some of the barbering techniques that he used.

"I went and did that course last year so I have been doing some straight blade shaves," she told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

Having trained in St. John's and in Montreal, Way never had the itch to move anywhere bigger than Bonavista and its 3,100 or so residents.

"I am not a city person at all. I could not deal with the traffic … I find that hometown people are really supportive, too."