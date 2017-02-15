The City of Corner Brook issued a boil water advisory Wednesday while repairs are made to the water distribution system. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

An emergency water outage means some residents of Corner Brook are under a boil water advisory until further notice on Wednesday.

Affected areas are:

Petries Street, #'s 54 to 232 including all side roads

McLeod's Lane

Snook's Lane

Wareham's Road

Dawe Place

Town of Mount Moriah

The city says repairs are required for the water distribution system, and will close Petries Street, from the intersection of Hilliard's Road to the intersection of Pike's Avenue.

The water outage and road closure are expected to last until between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. However residents will be notified once the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Residents can call the city's water information line at (709) 634-7711 or visit www.cornerbrook.com to view the status of the boil water advisory and road closure.