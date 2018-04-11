Body in St. John's harbour identified as man, 38

Police say a body pulled from the water of St. John's harbour on Monday was that of a 38-year-old man.

But the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Wednesday it is not disclosing his name.

Investigators are working with the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death, police said.

The RNC is also trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the east end of the harbour.