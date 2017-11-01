Philip Steven Smith, an ex-boyfriend of missing woman Cortney Lake, has been found dead, CBC News has learned.

The RCMP confirm it's investigating a sudden death in the Bellevue Beach area, about an hour's drive from St. John's, but have released no further details at this time.

Police officers have been seen on Bellevue Beach where the 25-year-old's body was found.

Lake has been missing since June 7. Police have since classified her disappearance as a homicide. Her family continues to search for her body.

Police have never identified Smith – nor anyone else – as a suspect. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Cortney Lake, 24, was last seen June 7. (Aamie Gillam Photography)

Smith had a volatile relationship with Lake.

Hours before Lake was last seen, Smith was at provincial court in St. John's, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting her, distributing intimate images of her, and breaching prior orders to stay away from her and her mom.

Smith was released from custody that afternoon. Three weeks later, he was arrested for failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

On Aug. 9, when he was in court on that matter, he pleaded guilty to breaching the condition to stay away from Lake by picking her up June 7, the night she disappeared.

Cortney Lake is seen in this dashcam footage getting into a black GMC pickup truck at 7:54 p.m. on June 7, the last day she was seen. (RNC)

Smith's truck seized

Police seized Smith's truck from his home on Alice Drive in St. John's on June 27. It was later returned.

Surveillance video of Lake's last known location in Mount Pearl showed her getting into the same type of truck as Smith's.

Smith was never charged in connection with Lake's disappearance.

Lisa Lake posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that Smith had been served documents to appear in court in order for her to obtain a peace bond against him.

Sheriff's officers had trouble locating Smith over the last several weeks.

Relieved of military duties

Smith was relieved of his duties in the military reserves last week in relation to a series of criminal convictions involving actions against Lake.

"Sexual misconduct and harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in our Canadian Armed Forces," Capt. Karina Holder, public affairs officer with 5th Canadian Division Headquarters, told CBC News Friday.