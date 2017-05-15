The body of a missing snowmobiler from Postville has been found, according to police.

RCMP said the 47-year-old man was reported missing after leaving his home on May 11.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Postville RCMP thanked those who aided in the search, adding "the public should be aware that the ice is deteriorating and not safe for travel.

"It is important that people stay clear of open water and to be cautious when travelling on any ice this time of year as the conditions can change rapidly."

The search involved police, members of the RCMP dive team, a helicopter as well as local ground search and rescue teams from Makkovik and Postville.