Police have determined the death of a woman found near Mount Scio Road in St. John's on Saturday was suspicious.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating after a woman's body was found just off O'Brien Farm Road by a member of the general public.

The body was discovered around 8:20 a.m., and Rovers search and rescue units joined the investigation around 1 p.m.

They were searching for evidence — anything related to the woman found dead near the gravel road.

Rovers search and rescue look through a field off O'Brien Farm Road, where police say the body of a female was found on Saturday morning. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Police say they are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, but police confirmed to CBC News it was not the body of missing 24-year-old Cortney Lake.

Residents along Cumberland Crescent, located just below where the body was found, say they are worried. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/6pQaLgckya — @ryancookeNL

Police are asking anybody with information, or anybody who "witnessed any suspicious activity in the area," to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.