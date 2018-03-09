St. John's defence lawyer Bob Buckingham has filed a lawsuit seeking millions over comments made by Newfoundland and Labrador's justice minister to the media this week.

In a statement of claim filed Friday, Buckingham said Andrew Parsons defamed him while speaking on VOCM News about an amendment to the Legal Aid Act.

The cost-saving measure announced this week would remove an accused person's access to private lawyers outside of Legal Aid. Up until now, people accused of serious crimes, such as manslaughter and murder, were able to have a lawyer of their choice.

Buckingham, who has argued court applications in the past for accused people to have either choice of counsel, spoke publicly after the decision was announced and was critical of it.

Other ministers named in lawsuit

According to a VOCM article and Buckingham's statement of claim, Parsons said "Buckingham is motivated by his own self-interest and taxpayer dollars going into his pocket."

Similar comments, Buckingham said, were made to other media outlets.

The statement of claim said Parsons's comment was defamatory and "contained an imputation which would lower the Plaintiff's reputation as a barrister and solicitor."

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says he was unaware of the lawsuit against him until contacted by CBC News Friday afternoon. (Bruce Tilley/CBC News)

On March 7, Christopher Mitchelmore reposted the story on his Facebook page, with a comment that read, in part, "Mr. Buckingham is speaking out on this matter but consider as well he has benefited financially from those accused automatically getting to use his services on taxpayer dollars."

Education Minister Dale Kirby and Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh also reposted the VOCM story on their Facebook pages.

As a result, they too are named in the lawsuit.

"The Plaintiff states the defamatory words have brought him into ridicule and contempt by the public," the statement said, adding the ministers have "acted in malice and in a high-handed matter in making the comments in the public debate."

He's seeking $5 million and $2.5 million for punitive and aggravated damages.

When told by CBC News the amount Buckingham is seeking, Parsons said: 'Yes b'y."

Parsons said Friday afternoon he could not offer further comment as he was unaware of the lawsuit until CBC News brought it to his attention.