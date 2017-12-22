Christmas is a season full of cookies, cakes and other delicious treats, and there's nothing quite like a homemade recipe fuelled by local ingredients.

CBC Here and Now's Anthony Germain visited Jacqueline Mair in her kitchen in Witless Bay to bake a classic Newfoundland dessert suitable for the holidays — blueberry grunt. The blueberries were even picked by Anthony this summer in Salvage!

Check out the duo baking (and taking a winter walk around the bay) in the player above.

Blueberry grunt ingredients (Courtesy of Rock Recipes)

  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 to 1 1/2 cups blueberries
  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Bake at 325 F for 40 minutes.