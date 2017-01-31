Volunteers on snowmobiles saved the day after a piece of equipment broke down in the middle of a provincial race at Blow Me Down Trails ski club in Corner Brook this past weekend.

Club manager, Shawn Leamon, said things went as planned all day Saturday. Provincial cadet biathlon races were held, 100 children in the club's Jackrabbit program went through their paces and families of skiers enjoyed a day outdoors.

Then, on Saturday night, the club's PistenBully 100 grooming machine, Big Red, broke down.



Leamon said the groomer kept pace all Saturday, but when staff went to fire it up for a final grooming of the biathlon race course in the evening, the machine wouldn't budge.

"It was a main drive sprocket on the back and some attachments that actually makes the track on one side drive, and without that, the machine was immobile."

The equipment problem happened in the middle of a provincial biathalon, which went off without a hitch, thanks to volunteers. (Gord Casey)

The parts needed to be flown in from a supplier in Ontario, so Leamon put out an appeal.

"I need a couple of volunteers to help me groom throughout the night with snowmobiles. It was calling for five to 10 [centimetres], but it ended up more like five TIMES 10."

So out came Leamon and two volunteers, all three pulling "drags" behind their snowmobiles along the race course, with snow falling at about two centimetres an hour.

"The guys stayed up all night and they groomed every hour-and-a-half to two hours," he said, to keep ahead of accumulations and drifts.

Keeping the 'regulars' happy

Leamon said as important as the races and visitors are for the club's revenue and reputation, he didn't want to disappoint the families — the regular club members who were looking forward to a great day of skiing on Sunday.

After pulling an all-nighter, and putting the biathlon race course to bed, he came up with plan for the rest of the trails that club members would be using.

"When I came back off the trails at 5 a.m. I put a [Facebook] message out to the club, letting the members know that we had a problem."

The ski club says it didn't want to disappoint regular users, like those in the Jackrabbit program. (Twitter/Wayne Allen)

That posting was all Gord Casey needed to see.

"We thought, with races on the go and a heavy number of skiers wanted to ski, we thought, we should take our snowmobiles and head in and help out in some small way," said the 31-year club member and volunteer.

By the time Casey and his friends got to the trails about 9 a.m., a half dozen riders were already there, packing down the terrain.

"It comes rather easy to help out with an organization that serves such a community function and we all help out when we can."

Club manager Shawn Leamon says he was still waiting for the parts to fix "Big Red", three days after the groomer broke down. (CBC)

Leamon said everything worked so well because of people's generosity and the club's willingness to let members know up front what was going on.

By Tuesday morning, he was still trying to track down the groomer parts so things could get back to normal at Blow Me Down Trails.

"If you're a courier driver in Corner Brook who has my parts this morning and you could expedite them to the club, I'd very greatly appreciate it," he laughed.