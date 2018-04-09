Blizzard extends Easter break for western, central Newfoundland schools

An April blizzard closed schools in western and central Newfoundland Monday morning, adding some extra time to the 10-day Easter break for many schools in the regions.

Most schools in western Newfoundland, including all those in Corner Brook, Deer Lake and Stephenville, announced closures early Monday, as 30-50 cm of snow combined with strong winds to create near zero visibility throughout much of the region.

The entire west coast of the island and southern parts of Labrador were under blizzard warnings Monday morning, from Port aux Basques in the south all the way up to Cartwright in Labrador.

If you have to head out on the roads in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cornerbrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cornerbrook</a> today, you have a lot of snow to move. Also, <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> will have school info, & you can check out <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> Storm Centre: <a href="https://t.co/YKSldwWNRQ">https://t.co/YKSldwWNRQ</a>. <a href="https://t.co/zRqQYwj9mj">pic.twitter.com/zRqQYwj9mj</a> —@briancbctraffic

Environment Canada says as 30-50 cm of snow and high winds are expected along most of the west coast before the system tapers off in the evening. Snowfall accumulations in the Port Saunders area should be a bit lower, with 10-30 cm expected there by Monday night.

Parts of southern Labrador, from Red Bay to Cartwright, are set for 30-40 cm by the end of Monday.

Areas further inland, such as the Green Bay and Deer Lake areas, are under snowfall warnings with 15-20 cm of snow expected there.

Many roads in western Newfoundland had poor visibility Monday morning, with the province's transport department advising drivers to stay off or use extreme caution.

Central, eastern Newfoundland

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for most of central Newfoundland, which also resulted in many schools having delayed openings Monday morning.

Environment Canada says freezing rain and winds warnings have been issued for both regions, though no weather-related school closures were announced for eastern Newfoundland.

The weather caused cancelled or delayed at airports in St. John's, Gander and Deer Lake, and Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine cancelled all of their ferry crossings.

Eastern Newfoundland, including the Avalon, had high winds through the morning and Newfoundland Power was reporting areas of Mount Pearl and near the Foxtrap Access lost electricity due to overhead line damage.