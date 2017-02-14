All schools in the St. John's metro area were closed for the day on Tuesday, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for eastern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada is expecting up to 60 centimetres of snow to hit the northeast Avalon Peninsula by Wednesday morning.

Winds gusting up to 90 km/h paired with fresh snowfall will create whiteout conditions, with near-zero visibility at times.

Environment Canada is also warning of high water levels and pounding surf during high tide along Newfoundland's southern shore. (Environment Canada)

Those winds will reach up to 100 km/h along the south coast, Environment Canada warns.

RCMP Const. Dennis Hann, with the Holyrood detachment, said the snow started around 6 a.m. local time and, just an hour later, roads were already slippery and snow-covered.

"It's treacherous already and it's supposed to get a lot worse, so I'm advising everyone stay off the roads," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

With a long list of closures in various regions, Hann said there's not much reason to be out on the roads.

"If you do you're just putting your safety in jeopardy, along with first responders, emergency personnel. So just stay home, you'll make that day up some other day."

It's a blustery Valentine's Day morning in St. John's, as a blizzard is expected to dump up to 60 centimetres through Wednesday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

No transit for St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says a power watch remains in effect — meaning the electricity system and weather are being closely monitored — though no customer action is required.

Most flights in and out of St. John's International Airport since last night have been cancelled. The city's public transit service has been suspended for the day.

Ferry crossings to and from Bell Island were cancelled Tuesday morning. Marine Atlantic's vessels are remaining in port for the day.

Multiple communities have also cancelled garbage collection, in anticipation of the storm.

Blowing snow advisories are in effect for southwestern Newfoundland, as well, and Transportation and Works is advising drivers to stay off the Trans-Canada Highway south of Stephenville and the Burgeo highway.