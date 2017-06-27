A large outdoor festival planned for Grand Falls-Windsor this summer will feature country music star Blake Shelton as the headliner.

AtlanticFest 2017, organized by David Carver Music, is set for Saturday August 26 at Centennial Concert Park.



Shelton, a five-time CMA male vocalist of the year and coach on NBC reality show The Voice, was announced as the headliner in a social media post Tuesday morning.



Last year's AtlanticFest, which was set to take place in Paradise, was cancelled after headliner Selena Gomez pulled out due to health issues.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks for the festival. Early bird tickets will start at $59.50.

Further information can be found at davidcarvermusic.com