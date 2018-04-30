Driver charged in fatal accident elects trial by judge and jury

A St. John's man charged with dangerous driving causing death has elected to be tried in Supreme Court by judge and jury.

The election was made Monday morning in provincial court in St. John's by Erin Breen, the lawyer for Brandon Quilty, 23.

Quilty was not in court.

He's accused of causing an accident in May 2017 that took the life of Justin Murrins, 27, who police say was a passenger in a Corvette being driven by Quilty.

Quilty was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Breen also told the court that her client has chosen to have a preliminary hearing. It will take place in provincial court July 30 and 31.

At that hearing, a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.