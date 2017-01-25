There is no fuel left in Black Tickle to buy, but that doesn't mean it's not there. Efforts are underway to figure out how much fuel people in the community have in their possession.

"Just because the supply is gone, it doesn't mean the reserve is gone," Cartwright-L'anse Au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster told CBC's Labrador Morning.

Cartwright-L'Anse au Clair MHA Lisa Dempster says they are surveying households in the community to see how much fuel there is. (CBC)

The Woodward Group of Companies, which operated the town's only gas depot, pulled out of the community at the end of last August because it was losing money.

Dempster said there is no gas left from the supply that was sent to the community for the winter — but that doesn't mean it's not in the community.

"There will be a house-to-house survey done to determine what is the exact quantity of fuel in that community," Dempster said,

"Once that number is determined, then we'll have to figure out next steps."

Komatiks may be used to haul fuel

Dempster recognizes the situation is difficult and that something will have to be done.

"One thing that we do know is that they cannot go through the remainder of the winter," Dempster said.

She says flying fuel in isn't an option, as nine drums would cost about $6,000.

The option of dragging the fuel in on komatiks by skidoo from Cartwright, about 90 kilometres away, is something that's being looked at.

She said the conditions to make that trip aren't good right now but it should be possible in a couple of weeks.

"We will help them find a way through this. I'm confident of that at the end of the day," Dempster said.