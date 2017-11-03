Black bears are coming too close to people in central Newfoundland, so conservation officers are setting traps in the Gander Bay area in an effort to move the animals back into the wild.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said Friday it has responded to complaints of bears in Davidsville, Main Point, George's Point and Harris Point.

Three baby black bears ruining around the TCH approx 30 Kms east of Gander. No sign of Momma bear. Keep your eyes open #nltraffic — @Mccormackssct

Conservation officers have moved the traps around in an effort to capture the bears. To date, one bear has been trapped and relocated.

The officers are briefing residents on where the traps have been set so they can avoid them. The also encourage people to store their garbage inside.