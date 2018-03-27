Bishop's Falls library reopens after safety concerns

The Bishop's Falls Public Library reopened on Tuesday, a week after closing due to safety concerns.

An inspection by the Bishop's Falls Fire Department determined that the library space is fit for occupancy and that services could be restored immediately, the Provincial Information and Library Resources Board (PILRB) said in a notice posted online on Monday.

ATTENTION: Please see this notice about the reopening of the Bishop's Falls Public Library. <a href="https://t.co/orHBXseP7Q">pic.twitter.com/orHBXseP7Q</a> —@NLPubLibraries

The PILRB and the Town of Bishop's Falls have submitted plans to Service NL to address the requirement for a secondary exit for the library, as well as interior wall upgrades. The PILRB anticipates that work will begin in the near future, the notice said.

The basement library was closed on March 20 due to fire-safety concerns.

"The PILRB looks forward to working closely with the Town and the Bishop's Falls Fire Department in the upcoming months to ensure the continued operation of the public library in a fire safe manner," the notice said.