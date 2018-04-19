Bishop Feild likely won't be ready for September: English School District

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is informing parents of kids attending Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's that it doesn't expect the students to be back in the building by September.

Part of the school gym's ceiling collapsed on Oct. 24, 2017, and students have been attending classes at the former School for the Deaf on Topsail Road since then.

In a release issued Thursday, the NLESD wrote that early reports indicate repairs won't be completed in time for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to the school board, efforts are underway to determine the costs of repairs, which will include structural changes, replacing ceilings and associated building systems, and building envelope and water infiltration systems.

A draft of the engineering report is in the hands of the Department of Transportation and Works, and will be made public once finalized, said the NLESD.

In March, Education Minister Dale Kirby reiterated his intention to keep Bishop Feild School open and said $15 million has been earmarked for repairs and maintenance.

The NLESD said bus transportation for students to the School for the Deaf will remain in place in September.