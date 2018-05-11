Bishop Feild is structurally sound, but won't be open in September

A structural engineering report has found there is much repair work to be done with Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's, but there is no need to give up on the building just yet.

"The report concludes that the structure of the building is generally sound, but some concrete repair is required," said a release from Newfoundland and Labrador's English School District.

The entire ceiling will need to be replaced before the school can reopen, the report says, and other critical work will also need to be completed.

The work will not be complete by September, meaning students will have to continue using the former School for the Deaf building on Topsail Road.

The 89-year-old Bishop Feild Elementary building was shut down in October when part of the gym ceiling collapsed. No students were in the gym at the time and there were no injuries.