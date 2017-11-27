Bishop Feild Elementary students won't be returning to their school any time soon.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said Monday that students displaced when part of Bishop Feild's gym's ceiling collapsed in October will stay at the former School for the Deaf for an "undetermined period of time" after the Christmas break.

The district had been hoping to have repairs done by Christmas, although interim CEO Tony Stack acknowledged earlier this month that "it would be a stretch" to get students back in Bishop Feild by the end of the year.

District considering assessment proposal

The statement, issued early Monday evening and attributed to Lucy Warren, the district's acting associate director of programs and operations, indicated it will be some time before an assessment is even started, let alone the repairs.

"The Department of Transportation and Works has received from the consultant a proposal with respect to conducting the full assessment of the structure," reads the statement. "At this time, the department is considering this proposal before proceeding to undertake the assessment."

Given the time of the year, says the statements, students will remain at the former School for the Deaf into the new year.