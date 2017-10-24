School is out for at least the next two months at Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's after a concrete section of roof collapsed.

The school's gymnasium roof caved in Monday afternoon. No students or staff were in it at the time.

A structural assessment took place immediately, and "determined that in the interest of the students' and staff safety, the school will close for an indefinite period of time," said a release from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD).

Students will have to attend the former School for the Deaf on Topsail Road as a temporary measure, until at least Christmas break.

The new location is not immediately available, said the release, meaning students will be staying home until Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The NLESD said options for transportation to and from the new location are being considered. The two schools are about five kilometres away from each other.

"While we understand this is a challenging situation, we appreciate your understanding as we seek to provide a welcoming school environment and continue the academic studies of all Bishop Feild Elementary students."

The school is the oldest in St. John's, with construction starting in 1928. Up until Monday, Bishop Feild had an enrolment of 273 students.