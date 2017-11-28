Parents of Bishop Feild students say they're frustrated — but not surprised — by the school district's announcement Monday that classes will not be resuming in the damaged school before Christmas.

Brad Stone, father of a Grade 5 student and chair of the school council, said he was disappointed to see the letter from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District on Monday, which said the district is considering an assessment proposal from the provincial Department of Transportation and Works.

'Just get it done. Give the parents the answers they deserve.' - Linda Nicklassen

Stone said the district met with the department two weeks ago.

"A lot of families are up in the air, and we're just really starting to wonder, is this a priority for Transportation and Works? Is this a priority for government right now?" he said.

A section of Bishop Feild's gymnasium collapsed in October. (Ken Morrissey/submitted)

"Because they seem to be kind of dragging their feet. We need to have an answer on what's going to happen with the school," Stone added.

He said the only thing that is known for sure is that students won't be back in the school shortly after Christmas break.

There are pluses and minuses to the students' temporary home at the former School for the Deaf, said Stone.

"The library is big and gorgeous, there's a gymnasium that's massive, there's a lovely theatre, but every classroom is smaller than before," he said.

"So it's smaller, it's tighter, it's louder. Kids seem to be enjoying the bus ride, but that's adding a lot to their start and the finish of every day."

'Why is it taking them so long?'

Linda Nicklassen, whose eight-year-old son goes to Bishop Feild, said the district appears to be more interested in pointing fingers at the provincial government than repairing the school.

"It's now the school board blaming the Department of Transportation and Works. Why is it taking them so long for to do an assessment? Go in, look at the building, look at the structure, just get it done. Seriously, just get it done. Give the parents the answers they deserve."

A hole in the ceiling where a sample was taken, left. A partial core sample rests on a table following its removal, right. (Nova Consultants)

She said going to the new school, which is farther away from home than Bishop Feild, hasn't been easy for her son.

"He loves being over there with his friends. [But] he don't like how far he has to go. He don't like the long bus ride," she said, adding that it's a fight every morning to get him on the bus.

Nicklassen said she's considering transferring her son to a new school.

"I'm not happy with it. It's not something that we wanted to do," she said.

"He loves being able to see his friends every day and go to school and socialize with them, but his biggest issue is being so far away. We have to do what's best for him."