Newfoundland and Labrador has experienced wet and windy weather to see out 2017 and ring in the new year, but things were calm from one Newfoundlander's place on a cruise ship visiting Antarctica.

Hogan gives a reading of the Nativity story during a Dec. 22 Christmas service at Grytviken Church, South Georgia, in the south Atlantic. (Holly Hogan)

Explorer Ernest Shackleton, who led three British expeditions to Antarctica in the early 20th century, is buried in the Grytviken Cemetery. (Holly Hogan)

"It's infamous for its rough seas and torrential storms, and if you look out there today you could be in a bathtub," Holly Hogan of St. John's said from a Norweigan ship sailing the Drake Passage, south of the Tropic of Capricorn.

Entering the 11-kilometre-long Lemaire Channel in Antarctica. (Holly Hogan)

A glacier in Neko Harbour, Antarctica. (Holly Hogan)

"It sounds like the weather here is a heck of a lot better than it is there at the moment," Hogan told On the Go on Jan. 3, when the bird biologist spoke live from MS Fram, operated by Norwegian company Hurtigruten.

A gentoo penguin and its chick on Petermann Island, Antarctica. (Holly Hogan)

A gentoo penguin feeds its chick on Petermann Island, Antarctica. The chick is inside the adult penguin's mouth in order to eat. (Holly Hogan)

Various bird species, including adelie and gentoo penguins, live on Petermann Island, Antarctica. (Holly Hogan)

Travelling to Antarctica is the culmination of a long-held dream for Hogan, who is educating guests on the ship about birds they can expect to see on their journey. The trip continues until Jan. 14, and so far she is having the time of her life, she said.

Adelie penguins and their chicks on Petermann Island, Antarctica. (Holly Hogan)

"It's made me feel pretty insignificant, but not in a bad way. It's just so stunningly beautiful, and it's remote, and it's still completely wild," Hogan said. "It's been a really wild and wonderful experience."