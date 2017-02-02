A young boy named Billy Elliot will be entertaining audiences in St. John's this weekend, with his tale of the power of art to overcome adversity.

Atlantic Light Theatre's version of Billy Elliot, the musical based on the 2000 film, opens Thursday night and runs until Sunday.

Like the movie, the award-winning musical — featuring songs by Elton John — is about a working-class English boy's wish to pursue ballet in the midst of a miners' strike that has polarized his town, and family.

Jack Thistle plays the role of Billy Elliot.

In the video below, see CBC videojournalist Jeremy Eaton's sneak peak behind the scenes.