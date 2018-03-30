'Stay-the-course' budget good news for soft housing market: Realtor association CEO

The CEO of an association of more than 700 real-estate agents says this week's provincial budget will help stabilize a softening housing market.

Bill Stirling, CEO of Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Realtors, says Tuesday's "stay-the-course" budget will help buffer the industry in the wake of a report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Commission that says average prices in the province are down 10 per cent and new home construction has plummeted 60 per cent from its peak in 2012.

'Tempered, measured approach'

"The housing market is built on people's confidence in their own financial position, and it's built on economic growth and labour income, right? So while there are business groups that are out there calling for massive cuts and massive layoffs, that kind of shock to the housing market would be a significant shock," Stirling said.

"So we think this kind of tempered, measured approach to downsizing the public service provides some stability in the housing market. CMHC thinks we've hit bottom, we've started to stabilize, and we think this budget is going to help stabilize that."

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Commission says new home construction is down 60 per cent from the market's peak in 2012. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Stirling also said a new government grant program that will provide $3,000 to first-time home buyers for down payments on homes that cost less than $400,000 will help, even as interest rates are still currently very low.

Those low interest rates mean that mortgages are still very affordable, he said. For many potential home owners, the problem is not being able to save enough for a down payment.

"So this little bit of a help is oftentimes enough of a boost, with a few other partners throwing in some assistance, that it can get people out of rental accommodations, into home ownership."

Lots of drags on the economy

Stirling sent a letter to the association's members outlining his concerns about the effects of provincial debt on the economy, but noted it's not the only factor.

"Obviously, if the equity investment that's required in Nalcor this year, the $750 million, wasn't required, then government would be at a balanced budget. But we still have issues around employment, we have other drags on the economy besides Muskrat Falls," he told CBC News.

"So even without that project, we'd still be seeing the end of the other megaprojects around the province, and we're still recovering from the oil shock and that kind of thing, so there's still other challenges in the economy that will impact the housing market."