Chainsaw sculptor carving a niche for retirement

Carver Bill Guiney jokes that chainsaws are an important part of his retirement plan.

He's always used them for work and woodcutting. But now he's using them to make art ... statues of bearded men, eagles, bears and turtles.

The statues, sold from a just-opened business in Renews, on the southern shore of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, can fetch hundreds of dollars.

"I'll be 56 now in August and I've probably had 50 jobs over the years," said Guiney.

"I was going back and forth to Alberta doing everything in Fort McMurray. This is Freedom 55 here. I'm hoping this is the last job I'm going to have."

Chainsaw artist Bill Guiney makes statues of many animals, including bears. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Guiney said business has been good since he started chainsaw carving full time this spring.

"Four or five towns have asked me to go do chainsaw carving demonstrations at their heritage fairs and I've gotten probably 20 orders since last week," he said Tuesday.

Family scare

Guiney said carving with a chainsaw is meditative and he gets lost in the work but he also wants to use it to help others.

Recently his family had a scare that raised his awareness of mental health. Two of his daughters ended up in hospital after they hurt themselves.

"My daughter was a cutter in high school. Self harm ... and she ended up in the hospital for cutting her wrist too deep," he said.

"Four days after that, our oldest ended up in the hospital out west. She took an overdose of pills."

A man from Renews makes carvings out of stumps for the love of art and mental health awareness. 1:27

Now Guiney takes every opportunity to raise awareness about mental health.

Later this spring, he'll be working on carvings in the garden of the Gathering Place, a facility that helps people living on the streets in St. John's.

"I was at the Gathering Place for a couple of hours and that touched me deeply that there are so many people in need," he said.