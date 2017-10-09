A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man is calling for more crosswalks and streetlights for Hamilton River road after a woman was hit by a car there recently.

"It was a rainy dark night and she was struck by a vehicle," said Brian Davis. "What the RCMP tell me is that she was moved about 30 feet."

He knows the woman who was hit as a client of the emergency shelter where he works.

"She's still recovering … It's lucky she didn't lose her life that night."

Davis says he's noticed this amber light has been out for months near the point in the street the woman was struck. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

That accident, near the corner of Churchill Street, is what prompted Davis to start the petition. Another pedestrian was struck and killed nearby last summer and the husband of a woman struck at another area on Hamilton River Road pushed the last council for action on pedestrian safety earlier this summer.

"It's a good petition and it needs to be done." - Mayor John Hickey

"It's very poorly lit. You can imagine when it gets dark and the asphalt gets dark and people don't really have the right reflective gear on, this becomes a very dangerous situation," Davis said.

Davis's petition calls for two traffic lights for two intersections along Hamilton: one at the corner of Churchill Road, a few paces from where the woman was hit, the other one at the intersection of Hamilton River Road and Kelland Drive.

He'd like to see pedestrian crossings with lights installed along with them and another pedestrian crossing installed near Northmart. He is also asking for the roads to be better-lit.

Brian Davis says hundreds of people have signed his petition, which he's put in several businesses around Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"There need to be a lot more and brighter lights."

Mayor signs on

"It's a good petition and it needs to be done," Mayor John Hickey said. He's signed the petition himself.

Hickey feels positive about meetings he had provincial government representatives last week to ask about having push-button pedestrian crossings put in, about $10 thousand each.

Newly elected mayor John Hickey says he signed Davis's petition and he spoke with provincial government representatives last week to try to get cash for pedestrian crossings (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It is certainly my hope that the province will pick up that cost," said Hickey. "I expect to have those lights installed within the next two months."

Lights out

Hickey also said the town checked all the streetlights in the town last week and found 50 were burnt out.

"That's not acceptable," Hickey said.

"We have a responsibility as a town to identify these lights when they're out."

Hickey says it's unacceptable that 50 streetlights are burnt out in the community. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said it is NL Hydro's job to replace the lights, and as incoming mayor he can't account for the reason there are so many not working.

"I don't think we were doing it consistently and that's what we should be doing," Hickey said. "if you've got 50 streetlights out, that means somebody hasn't been doing something for a while."