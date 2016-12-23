Mall Santas have a tough job. After all, trying to grant Christmas wishes to squirming, screaming children can be a challenge.

Parents line up for hours so their kids have a couple of minutes with the big man in red.

But, as our CBC audience pointed out below, things don't always turn out as planned.

One out of two ain't bad?

Wyatt, four, and Rowan Swartz, 10 months, had their photo taken with Santa Claus in 2013. (Submitted by Becky Lynn)

What an atrocity

Emma Critch, 3, Samuel Critch, six months, took a stand against Santa Claus this year in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Submitted byMichelle Quinlan)

'I can't even look at you, Santa'

Addison Pardy, 14 months, of Bishop's Falls wasn't having anything to do with Santa. (Submitted by Kendra Pardy)

Brother, save me!

Kourtney and Ben Veldman posed (kind of) for their photo with Santa a couple of years ago. (Submitted by Roxanne Veldman)

Does it count if you don't actually sit on his lap?

One-and-a-half-year-old Brooklynn wasn't having any of it for her photo at the TC Square Mall in Carbonear. (Submitted by Natasha Charmaine)

Can't say Santa didn't try

One-year-old Shea Parsons from Gander didn't feel the Christmas spirit for this photo. (Submitted by Chantal Parsons)

Oh, the horror!

Harrison Simms from Twillingate was not showing much love for Santa Claus this year. (Submitted by Julie Simms)

Even mom can't save this photo

Barbara Bell's twins posed for an epic photo with Santa Claus in 2015. Bell is from Grates Cove, but is now living in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Barbara Bell)

'I'm outta here!'

Shelby Ricketts, age 18 months, of Knight's Cove, did her best to wiggle away from Santa Claus. (Submitted by Lindsay Menchenton)

Sometimes the gift just isn't worth it

Leah O'Keefe, age 18 months, of Paradise wasn't a fan of the big guy. Now that she is five, she loves Santa Claus. (Submitted by Jocelynn Lauren)

Help!

Grayson Collins of Grand Bank didn't have the greatest experience with the big guy in red. (Submitted by Celeste Sue-Ann Collins)

Traumatized from an early age

Allie, 1, wanted a hug ... from someone else. (Submitted by Charlene Connors)

80s babies

By the looks of it, kids were far more chill about meeting Santa Claus in the 1980s. (Submitted by Kelly Cribb Mitchell )

Hmm ...

Owen Issakiark isn't quite sure what to think of Santa Claus. (Submitted by Gloria Inukjuark Pameolik)

'This isn't story time at all!'

The year was 1989, and Santa Claus was still mildly terrifying. Danielle and Sarah Hoddinott are featured in this picture. (Submitted)

But in the bad, there's lots of good!

Some children love meeting Santa, though. A shy Sacha Mitchell Rumbolt meets Santa Claus in 2014. (Submitted by Krista Mitchell/Hidden Gem Photography )