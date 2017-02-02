Daniel Benoit feels like he can finally relax, in the wake of a Parole Board of Canada advisory that confirmed his father — a convicted murderer who made Benoit watch his mother's violent death — was back behind bars.

"For the first time in years, the parole board gave me good news," Benoit, a Stephenville resident, told CBC News Thursday.

Dale Ogden is in custody for at least another year. Benoit said he has been told that his father's day parole was revoked.

Dale Ogden used the online dating site, Plenty of Fish, to meet and date a woman from Victoria, B.C. after his release from prison. (Submitted/Plenty of Fish)

Ogden, 57, was imprisoned in February 2000 for second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Judy Ogden.

He beat her to death with the back of an axe, while his son, then four years old, watched in horror.

Ogden had been released on day parole from a prison on Vancouver Island in late September 2016.

This outraged Benoit, who spoke to CBC about his horrific childhood and the fear of his father's return to the Port au Port West area.

That story caught the attention of a British Columbia woman who had dated Ogden after he was released from prison.

He used a different name, Edward, and the two met through a dating website, Plenty of Fish.

Parole conditions violated

When his story started to unravel, the woman became suspicious and her family called the Parole Board of Canada.

She was told he had violated his parole, but wasn't told what crime he had committed.

Daniel Benoit with his mother Judy Ogden, on the day of her wedding. (Submitted by Daniel Benoit)

When Ogden was released on day parole for a six-month period, he faced a number of conditions — including an order to report any relationships, intimate or not, to his parole supervisor.

While Benoit is still waiting for a copy of the Parole Board decision that returned Ogden to prison, he believes his father is back in jail for dating a woman and not being truthful about his past.

Ogden will have a hearing to determine his future on Dec. 17, 2017.