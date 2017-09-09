St. John's taxpayers will fork out nearly a quarter of a million dollars to demolish the former Belvedere orphanage — a historic property razed by fire earlier this year.

At Tuesday's public meeting, council voted to award a tender to the lowest bidder.

The city received six bids for the work. The winner came in at just over $240,000. The highest unsuccessful bid was nearly $4.2 million.

The historic building was gutted by fire in April.

Three months later, a CBC News investigation revealed that the property is snarled by millions of dollars of debt and unpaid mortgages.

The owner — a numbered holding company linked to Craig Williams of the insolvent Future Group of Companies — had $59 in the bank at the end of 2016, compared with registered mortgages on the land and other unpaid liabilities of roughly $3 million.

This summer, Williams said in an email to CBC News that "the mortgage holders are now fundamentally in control of this property."

One of those mortgage holders declined comment when contacted by CBC News in July. The other did not respond to messages.

The burned-out shell of the former Belvedere orphanage in St. John's is pictured on June 30. The city has awarded a tender to have the building demolished. (Rob Antle/CBC)

At the time, Mayor Dennis O'Keefe said the city had tried contacting the property's owner, without success.

So council decided to proceed with the demolition work, for safety reasons. City taxpayers are on the hook for the cost — at least in the near term.

In July, O'Keefe stressed that any cash spent by the city will be applied as a charge against the property, and should be recovered down the road.

Demolition work is expected to begin within a week, and be finished within 30 days of the tender being awarded.