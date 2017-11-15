It will take longer and cost more than expected to demolish the old Belvedere orphanage building in St. John's.

The historic property was gutted by an early-morning blaze in April. In September, St. John's city council awarded a tender, to knock down the remaining shell of the building. The site is near two schools.

But Breen said the company that won the job couldn't complete it, so council had to go to the next-lowest bid.

That means the cost of the work will nearly double — to around $450,000.

"We were really hoping to have the work done by now, because it is very important," Mayor Danny Breen told CBC News.

"The building is deemed to be a safety issue."

Firefighters battle smoke and flames on the third floor of the heritage building that once was the Belvedere orphanage. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Taxpayers are footing the bill — at least for now.

"We have an extremely good opportunity to recover that money, but it may take some time," Breen said.

"This has to work through the courts and the various other proceedings that are in place. So for now, we'll pay for it and then recover the money from the property at the end of the process."

A recent CBC News investigation found that the property is tangled up in millions of mortgages and debts.