A mother and daughter duo from Clarenville are busy getting into the Christmas spirit … but Renee and Danielle Woolfrey's approach is a little different from most families.

The Woolfreys are putting their time and energy into a special project that will help make the lives of new mothers and babies in their community a little easier during the holiday season.

Their charity, dubbed Bellies and Bottoms, collects diapers, wipes and baby food for needy new families in the Clarenville area.

It's the fifth year Danielle and Renee have been collecting infant necessities with Bellies and Bottoms. This season, they hope to build on their previous successes, as they've managed to do every year since Bellies and Bottoms' inception in 2013.

'My mom wanted to teach me about giving and being kind.' - Renee Woolfrey

Danielle wanted to help her daughter understand that Christmas is about more than getting presents. After a little research, she found that the local food bank often lacked things like baby food and diapers. Just like that, Bellies and Bottoms was born.

"My mom wanted to teach me about giving and being kind," Renee, now seven, said.

Danielle started by putting a bin on her doorstep, where family and friends would leave donations.

"She would come home every day and be excited to see if there was anything in the box," Danielle said.

It was when Renee got to kindergarten that things really took off.

"Her teacher was kind enough to send a letter home to all of her little kindergarten friends, and then all of a sudden word got around about the little girl in kindergarten who was collecting formula for the food bank … and so, it kinda picked up steam," Danielle said.

In 2016 more than 4,000 diapers, hundreds of bottles of baby food, thousands of wipes and many more items were either donated or purchased for the local food bank and for families in need. (Submitted by Danielle Woolfrey )

Now, Bellies and Bottoms has donation bins set up at restaurants, doctors' offices, and schools everywhere from Clarenville as far as Port Blandford. The Woolfreys will also be collecting donations at the Clarenville Santa Claus Parade on December 9.

In 2016, Bellies and Bottoms collected more than 600 bottles of baby food. This year, Renee's goal is to collect more than 1,000. She is also looking for other types of donations.

"Coupons and money. We get more for our money when we [use] coupons," Renee said.

Last year, businesses donated around $800, and the charity also managed to get $300 in coupons.

"Coupons are just as good of a donation as items are," Danielle said.