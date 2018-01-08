Fire destroyed the garage, tools and two $300,000-snowclearing trucks at the province's transportation depot in Bellevue Sunday night.

"The garage itself was totally destroyed," said Newfoundland and Labrador Transportation Minister Steve Crocker.

Fire departments from four communities responded to the blaze, whipped up by high winds and snow squalls. Burning tires and fuel also hindered efforts to extinguish the blaze quickly.

No one was hurt.

Transportation Minister Steve Crocker says the garage was key in keeping the province's snowclearing fleet up and running. (CBC)

Crocker said there are older models that can be used as temporary replacements for the trucks.

But the department is grappling with a bigger problem — how to repair snowplows and other equipment without the Bellevue garage and its tools.

"We have upwards of 400 pieces of equipment out keeping our province's roads clear, we have a substantial amount of breakdowns," Crocker told CBC Radio's On the Go Monday. "And that is one of the concerns that we're working today to address to the best of our ability."

He said there are depots in Whitbourne and Goobies, and the department is looking at how each of those facilities might absorb some of the repairs normally done out of Bellevue.

Crocker said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.