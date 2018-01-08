Fire departments from four communities responded to a major fire that struck a transportation depot in Bellevue on Sunday night.

No one was injured, but the depot — owned by the Department of Transportation and Works — sustained a significant amount of damage.

Firefighters faced high winds and snow squalls, and didn't have much chance to save the building, said the fire department in Norman's Cove-Long Cove.

Responders also had to deal with burning tires and fuel.