Family of Bell Island whistleblower launches #LetDeeAnnSpeak campaign

Scottish law prevents a Newfoundland woman from speaking directly about the workplace bullying and harassment she allegedly witnessed, but her family is fighting back.

The family of DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, originally from Bell Island, spoke up this past week about the abuse she says she received working as a fisheries officer at Marine Scotland's Scrabster office on Scotland's northern coast.

BBC reporter Mark Daly told CBC's St. John's Morning Show that DeeAnn has complained for years of workplace harassment, including being bound to an office chair and gagged, and mocked for having a miscarriage.

Overwhelmed by support

In a statement released on YouTube on Saturday, Fitzpatrick's sister, Sherry, says the support DeeAnn has received since the allegations were made public by the BBC has been gratifying.

"We have read every one of the thousands of messages that have been sent in support of our sister," said Sherry Fitzpatrick. "She is overwhelmed by the support of the public and is very anxious to let you know her story from her lips."

To that end, the family is launching a campaign to pressure the Scottish government to allow her to speak publicly about her allegations without fear of discipline.

"Today we are putting out a strong message to all leaders of the Scottish parliament, that every second of every day that you don't allow our sister to speak without disciplinary action, we will be there to make sure you hear our voices loud and clear," she said.

The family is asking people to use the hashtag #LetDeeAnnSpeak on Facebook and Twitter, and to send emails with that as the subject line to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sherry Fitzpatrick thanked BBC reporter Mark Daly, DeeAnn's trade union rep Malcolm Clarke and MSP Rhoda Grant for their support.

"Lastly, to our sister DeeAnn: you are loved by us, and now you are loved from many around the world. The days of you being beat down in secret behind closed government doors will be over soon, my love. The world will know the truth."