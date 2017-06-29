A Bell Island man who uses a wheelchair to get around wants the province's transportation department to do something about a stretch of road that he says puts his safety at risk.

'One of these days I'm going to tip over.' - Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney, 72, lives in Wabana on the southern portion of the island but often visits his son who lives on the northern side.

He's been unable to walk for more than three years, but uses a motorized wheelchair to get around.

"On a day that's nice and sunny, I'd like to get out on my own," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"I'd like to have a little bit of independence by getting out and enjoying what I can do or go into the pub for a beer or what have you."

But that's easier said than done.

Sweeney said a 50 to 75-foot section of Davidson Avenue is washed away in sections and peppered with potholes.

"The road is deplorable," he said.

​To avoid the rough spots, Sweeney said he has to zig-zag back and forth, which he says puts him and drivers at risk because he can't stay safely on the curb. While he hasn't tipped over yet, he has run into trouble a few times trying to navigate around the potholes.

"It's all bad enough to be born cripple," he said.

"I know one of these days I'm going to tip over, or my friend Ray Kennedy who is 86 years old and in a wheelchair. One of us is going to tip over and go down that hill and we're going to be seriously hurt."

Repairs coming soon

Sweeney won't have to wait long. The road is a provincial responsibility and the Department of Transportation and Works said Thursday that repairs are scheduled for next week.

The pothole patching is part of the department's regular summer maintenance program, the department told CBC in an email.

"We appreciate Mr. Sweeney's patience and the patience of all motorists as these repairs take place."