Protesters were still at the ferry dock on Bell Island Monday morning, blocking the departure of the MV Legionnaire to work on the Fogo Island and Change Islands service.

​On Friday, the Department of Transportation and Works announced the new $50-million vessel will be reassigned from Bell Island for several months while the Fogo Island ferry, the MV Veteran, is out for repairs.

Bell Island residents say ​the change leaves them with two ferries that have much less capacity than the Legionnaire, which MHA David Brazil, who represents the protesters, said could have been avoided if all parties had been properly consulted.

"This is not to pit one community against another. There should have been an easy fix to this. There should have been a dialogue, a meeting called between the two ferry users committees," he told the St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

"What happened was the officials from the department made a call to a couple of people on the ferry users committee and the mayor and said 'not only are we taking this [ferry], but here's the schedule we're giving you to replace it with'."

CBC has contacted the Department of Transportation and Works for a response, and is awaiting a reply.

MHA David Brazil is representing the protesters at the ferry dock in Bell Island, and says the entire situation could have been sorted out before now if the province had properly consulted all parties. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Brazil said an RCMP negotiator was set to go to Bell Island on Monday, to try to see if there's some way to end the protest.

The MHA said his constituents understand that people on Fogo Island need a ferry service too, but the government is not listening to him or people in the area when it comes to their concerns about scheduling.

Unacceptable commute times

With the current swap, capacity would be downgraded by about 40 per cent, according to Brazil. He says that's especially troubling during the morning hours when people have to commute to the St. John's area for work and medical appointments.

In many cases, he said Bell Islanders are now forced to go down to the ferry terminal more than two hours in advance to get in line, and even then there's no guarantee they will get on the ferry on time.

Protesters set up on the ramp at the Bell Island ferry terminal all weekend, blocking the MV Legionnaire from leaving. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Brazil met with officials from the transportation department to see if the Flanders, which can accommodate double the walk-on passengers and 30 per cent more cars than the Beaumont Hamel, could service those morning hours.

After the meeting, he said department officials said they would try to work things out but ultimately did little to address his suggestion.

"They wouldn't even entertain it," he said. "The most frustrating part is I spent all of yesterday back and forth with officials, being led on."

Unrealistic arrangement

"There's a number of alternatives that we presented to government that were never presented to the people of Fogo and never any dialogue between the two groups. There was an imposed schedule here that realistically couldn't work. It obviously says the officials are not cognizant of what's going on."

Another issue that's aggravating the situation is the fact that the elevator is currently broken oin the Flanders, which could create an emegency situation if someone with a medical emergency can't make the ferry crossing.