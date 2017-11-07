There's hope that the ferry dispute on Bell Island could soon be resolved.

Protesters were still at the ferry dock on Tuesday, blocking the MV Legionnaire for a fourth day from leaving and servicing the Fogo Island and Change Islands route to replace the MV Veteran.

According to MHA David Brazil, who represents the protesters, the Department of Transportation and Works has made an offer to the ferry users committee. The group, which consists of hundreds of people, will now go over the offer at a meeting tonight and decide if it satisfies them enough to end their blockade.

Concessions

Brazil said the offer addresses concerns raised by the protestors that the current temporary ferry arrangement leaves them with downgraded capacity for foot passengers and cars. He said government has agreed to allow both the MV Beaumont Hamel and Flanders to operate in the morning, with the Flanders going first due to its greater capacity.

MHA David Brazil is representing the protesters at the ferry dock in Bell Island. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The department also offered other substantial concessions on things that weren't originally on the table, according to Brazil. That includes agreeing to a risk assessment on whether people are allowed to stay in their vehicles during ferry crossings, something that has been a point of contention recently on Bell Island.

As well, Brazil said government offered to not consider the MV Legionnaire to be a swing vessel in the future, and to classify it as essential to the unique needs of Bell Island residents.

CBC has contacted the Department of Transportation to confirm the details of the offer, and is awaiting a response.