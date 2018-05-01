Skip to Main Content
Woman, 81, dies in Bell Island house fire

Police have confirmed an 81-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning in a house fire on Bell Island.

RCMP first called to Butlerville Road fire around midnight

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Bell Island around midnight.

Emergency crews were first called to the home on Butlerville Road in the Town of Wabana around midnight.

Bell Island Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the woman was found deceased inside.

RCMP are investigating.

