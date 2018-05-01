New
Woman, 81, dies in Bell Island house fire
Police have confirmed an 81-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning in a house fire on Bell Island.
RCMP first called to Butlerville Road fire around midnight
Police have confirmed an 81-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning in a house fire on Bell Island.
Emergency crews were first called to the home on Butlerville Road in the Town of Wabana around midnight.
Bell Island Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the woman was found deceased inside.
RCMP are investigating.