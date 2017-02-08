A phone tower in Natuashish has collapsed, knocking out long-distance calling and internet service for many in the Labrador community.

The Bell Aliant tower toppled over around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to former chief Gregory Rich, and fell across the hood of one of Bell Aliant's trucks and a fence.

Current Natuashish Chief John Nui told CBC that local calls over landlines haven't been affected, but calls in and out of the community can't be made without a satellite phone or by using Xplornet rural internet service, as Bell Aliant's internet service is also out.

Interac debit services for local businesses are also not working.

Nui said Bell Aliant has told the community it's working on the problem, and a helicopter was on scene Wednesday to assess damage.

He said the cause of the collapse hasn't been confirmed, but he suspects it was due to high winds.

Bell Aliant has told officials with the town that phone and internet service could be out for as long as a month, and it is working on a contingency plan for emergencies.