Bell Aliant says it is in the process of constructing a temporary structure that will restore internet and long-distance phone service in Natuashish.

The company's phone tower collapsed late Tuesday, crushing the hood of a Bell Aliant truck as well as a fence. No one was injured in the incident.

Since then, calls in and out of the Labrador community have been made only with satellite phones or the Xplornet rural internet service.

A spokesperson informed CBC on Saturday night that landline service has not been affected.

She added Bell Aliant is also working on plans for a permanent replacement tower.