An Ontario brewery has teamed up with the Shorefast Foundation on Fogo Island to create a special beer inspired by the geography and flavours of the island off Newfoundland's coast.

Steve Beauchesne, co-founder of Beau's Brewing Co., says the brewery has made a number of collaborative beers with other brewers around the world – and celebrities like Margaret Atwood and Tom Green – but their latest collaboration is a little different.

"This coming year we've signed on to an ambitious project for Canada's birthday, which is trying to find interesting groups and people to brew with right across the country," he said.

Beauchesne said the Shorefast Foundation and Fogo Island Inn were a natural fit for the project, as the ideals of both align with Beau's vision of "making wonderful tasty beer, and trying to make the world a better place while doing it."

He said the foundation approached the brewery and the two decided to collaborate on a beer for Canada's 150th, named 49° 54° for the latitude and longitude of the island.

The taste of the beer grew out of a trip Beauchesne and his team took to Fogo.

He said the beer wouldn't exist if not for this project, and a trip to Fogo Island.

"We went out with the inn's resident chefs," he said.

"They took us on a couple foraging trips and spent some time eating and drinking the island. We came across some really interesting things that we wanted to add into the beer."

Partridgeberries, birch, sea salt

The beer is based on a rare German style of beer known as gose. Beauchesne said gose has a bit of a naturally salty flavour, making a connection with the salt water that surrounds Fogo.

"From there, we really started piecing together parts of Fogo Island that, culinarily speaking, are really important," he said.

"We added partridgeberries, for example, which have a really nice tartness to them and a really interesting flavour."

Beauchesne said he and his team also collected myrrh, the sap and gum from trees, while on the island and used it to smoke the malts that went into brewing the beer, as well as birch and local sea salt

'We didn't create a Frankenbeer … but then the additional elements add some really interesting highlights to the beer. - Steve Beauchesne

"Put all those things together, and you come up with a really, really interesting set of flavour profiles," he said.

"[But] we didn't create a Frankenbeer, this is very much a gose style, but then the additional elements add some really interesting highlights to the beer."

Beauchesne said some of the beer will make it to Fogo Island and Beau's is working to make as much of the beer available in Newfoundland and Labrador as possible. It is also available at the brewery just outside of Ottawa.