Justin Hopkins, one of two men accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, is back in custody after allegedly breaching his conditions.

Hopkins, 33, was picked up on the Conception Bay South Highway at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He is alleged to have breached three of his conditions.

Justin Hopkins is awaiting court proceedings on charges of drug trafficking. (CBC)

Hopkins had been released from custody after he and James Lucas, 40, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-NL) arrested two men following an April 28 traffic stop and searched a home on Beauford Place, in the east end of St. John's, the following day.

Lab tests proved that drugs seized included fentanyl, which has been linked to at least 18 recent overdoses, including two deaths, in the metro area.

Fentanyl was mixed in with the heroin, CFSEU-NL team leader Sgt. Steve Knight said last week.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to mischief in 2014, for his involvement in a riot and hostage taking at Her Majesty's Penitentiary. Inmates traded a hostage for two cigarettes.

He has been remanded back into custody.