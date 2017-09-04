Deer Lake RCMP are urging people to be on the lookout for aggressive bears.

Police have received reports of two aggressive bears charging towards several people over the past couple of days in the area of Incinerator Road off Route 430

RCMP are asking people to be cautious in the area.

It's not the first time aggressive bears have been reported there.

Traps were put out a few years ago after reports from residents that bears were spotted around the community.

Officers noted that at this time of year, bears are fattening up for their winter hibernation.