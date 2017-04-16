They're like hats that sit on top of your mouth.

And now, there's a St. John's-based group dedicated to talking about moustaches and beards.

'It's a social club, but it's also a way for us to get together and talk about how to give back.' - Hasan Hai

"The first rule about beard club is you're supposed to talk about beard club," says Hasan Hai, one of the men who started the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club.

Hai, who is a regular do-gooder with another community group, Project Kindness, said anyone is welcome to join the group.

"Men and women are welcome — women in particular are encouraged to join us, men without any facial hair, you got one lonely hair on your chin … it's anyone who can appreciate facial hair. Whether you have it or not," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Bruce Chafe, left, and Hasan Hai are two of the founding members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"On the surface it's a social club, but it's also a way for us to get together and talk about how to give back to the community … We have a bit of impact each in our own lives, and together we're a bit more powerful, as well."

The group started out small, with just three or four guys, but the most recent meeting last week had nine people, so Hai said he's pleased with the steady growth of the club.

'Great way to give back'

Member Bruce Chafe, who is also known as the Bearded Realtor, said there is no fee to join the group, and instead members will donate their time to charity.

"Instead of paying dues or anything, like a lot of groups do, how about we give back to the community? And one of the great ways, especially with [Hai's] history with Project Kindness, is volunteering," he said.

No, you don't need to be able to grow a beard like this to join the N.L. Beard and Moustache Club. (N.L. Beard and Moustache Club/Facebook)

"So once a month we're gonna get together, do some volunteering, do some volunteering on our own. It's just a great way to give back to the community."

Group members share some beard-care tips amongst themselves, and are hopeful the trend expands further.

Beard care tips

N.L. Beard Club1:11

And for anyone struggling to grow a full beard, they have some tips.

Chafe said his preferred beard care method is L'Oreal kids shampoo, while Hai said keeping hydrated and using beard oil can certainly help.

"At the end of the day though, genetics plays a factor. If you just can't grow it, it won't grow. But you can make the most of what you have."