Calves left behind as moose family flees from bear in Gambo

Michelle Glover got more than she expected with her morning coffee in Gambo on Tuesday.

"I was just out having a coffee and I seen, it looked like a moose," she said.

"I said, 'My god, that's a moose out in the water.' And then I seen the two little calves swimming behind and then I looked across [the water]. There was a bear over there so I guess that's what they were swimming from."

Glover says she thinks this moose got spooked when it saw people in the area. (Michelle Glover/Submitted)

Glover told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show that she thinks the moose was spooked when it saw her, and abandoned the calves, both of which were rescued from the Gambo River by a neighbour.

"One of them is still in my backyard now, down by my garage. He's just like a puppy dog out there," she said.

This and another moose calf were left stranded in the Gambo River. (Michelle Glover/Submitted)

Glover said the calf in her yard appears scared and lost without his mother. But the immediate danger was over, with the bear appearing to have given up.

"He went on back in the woods. I had Dad's binoculars there, so I was watching him," she said.